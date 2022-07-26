Karnataka: India family pay $1,000 for missing parrot

A magnificent African Grey parrot named Rustoma escaped from his owners’ home in India. His family offered a 50,000 rupee ($1,065; £885) reward for his return.

When he was safely returned five days later, they paid rescuers more than the initial reward.

India is offering a monetary reward for the recovery of a missing bird. Two labourers discovered Rustoma just a day after he had left home.

Advertisement

Rio was overjoyed when her partner returned home after five days away that she kissed him on the cheek. Literally.

Rio’s companion is a magnificent African Grey parrot named Rustoma, who escaped from their home when a door was left open.

Rustoma’s disappearance made headlines when his distraught family in the southern Indian state of Karnataka offered a monetary reward to anyone who could locate him.

When Rustoma was safely returned five days later, his family was so grateful that they paid his rescuers 85,000 rupees ($1,065; £885) – a substantial sum that was higher than the reward they had initially announced.

The Shettys stated that they purchased the two parrots three years ago in Bangalore. It is not illegal to keep African Grey parrots as pets in India, but conservationists have frequently advocated for restrictions on exotic bird breeding and trading in India.

“We’ve always treated them as part of our family and have never believed in putting them in a cage,” says businessman Arjun Shetty.

Advertisement

He claims the birds enjoyed spending time with the family, particularly Mr Shetty’s seven-year-old son Vihan, and imitating the sounds they heard around them.

However, Rustoma flew out 10 days ago while the family was bringing in some furniture.

Rio refused to eat because she was distraught over her partner’s disappearance.

Mr Shetty claims he spent “considerable” money printing and distributing leaflets and posters with a photo of Rustoma, the family’s information, and the 50,000 rupee reward.

They hung the posters on various streets in Tumakuru, where they live. The family also paid for tuk-tuks to drive around with loudspeakers blasting Rustoma announcements.

During this time, Rustoma was only three kilometres (1.86 miles) away, being cared for by two labourers, Srinivas and Krishnamurthy.

Advertisement

Two labourers discovered Rustoma.

Krishnamurthy had discovered Rustoma just a day after he had left home; the bird was perched high in a tree, trying to avoid cats and dogs. Fear and hunger had made him look dull and exhausted.

Rustoma came willingly with Krishnamurthy, leaving him with Srinivas, who placed the bird in a cage and fed it.

Four days later, the men came across a handbill and contacted Mr Shetty. Then they realised the reward was even greater than what had been promised.

“We talked to a priest, who said Rustoma would be back in three days.” But he told us that if we increased the reward amount, it could be even sooner,” Mr Shetty says.

When he went to get Rustoma, the parrot was sitting inside his cage, looking glum.

Advertisement

“You should have seen how he reacted when he saw me. “He started making these very loud sounds that he makes whenever he is happy or excited,” Mr Shetty laughs.

Rio was overjoyed by Rustoma’s return more than the rest of the family.

India is offering a monetary reward for the recovery of a missing bird.

Rustoma and Rio were overjoyed to be reunited, and Mr Shetty says they will now keep a close eye on the birds. The family is now wondering if the birds would be happier in a larger environment, such as a zoo in India or abroad, as a result of Rustoma’s disappearance.

“Don’t parents send their children abroad to study and succeed in life?” “The children do not have to live with us,” he says.

“We are willing to stay away from them if they will be happier there.”

Advertisement

Also Read Israeli forces demolish houses of accused Palestinian gunmen Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an...