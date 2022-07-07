Like Mari, the new finance minister will build a solid reputation in Croatia

Every government member supposed to want to work 300 percent, says prime minister.

Plenković would not reveal where Marić is going and that he still does not have a clear picture; of what he will work in the future.

“When he is ready to say something more about that he will do so,” PM says.

The prime minister declared during a news conference held in Government House; following a meeting of the ruling majority that he had a great connection with Mari; and that they have had a lengthy conversation regarding his leaving the government.

Every government official is expected to labour tirelessly.

“I have just one guiding principle: everyone who wishes to serve in the government; must be willing to put in 300 percent of their effort. After 6.5 years of excellent effort; it is clear that Mari has reached the point where he has made the decision; to pursue other interests for his own purposes. I value that “Plenkovi emphasised how much he valued Mari’s participation.

Marko Primorac, Davor Filipovi, Marin Pileti, and other cabinet members; will work together on everything crucial for our economic and fiscal strategy going forward; he continued, making reference to the two new ministers and Primorac; whose candidacy must be approved by the parliament.

Mari has informed the HDZ leadership, the cabinet; and the ruling coalition that he still does not have a clear idea; of what and where he will work in the future, according to Plenkovi; who refused to say where Mari is headed.

The prime minister said, “When he is ready to say anything more about it; he will do so.

Plenkovi emphasised that everyone has an expiration date; and that “no one can work in the government for a hundred years.”

“Our ministers have changed. We are replacing the young with even younger; equally competent and intelligent replacements. You and the general public will become used to them; and we’ll keep operating “He informed the press.

Reporters questioned how long it would take for the future minister to “adapt”; given Mari’s excellent reputation in the professional and general public. Plenkovi said; that the state must operate and that Primorac will achieve an equal reputation via his job.

“You’ll notice that Primorac is wonderful, intelligent, and articulate.

He has contacts in the ministry. Marko Primorac will develop a reputation for his work; much like Zdravko did “Plenkovi stated.

