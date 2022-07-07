Advertisement
  Loren Courts, Detroit police officer who was killed in shooting
  • A Detroit police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening.
  • The officer has been identified as Loren Courts, a 5-year veteran of the force.
  • His wife, Kristine, posted on Facebook remembering her husband saying he was more than a police officer.
Following a gunshot incident on the city’s west side on Wednesday night; a suspect and a Detroit police officer have both passed away.

It happened close to Joy Road and Marlowe Street approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to the Detroit Police Department; there have been reports of gunfire in the vicinity. Around 7:32 p.m., police officers arrived on the scene.

According to Chief James White, one officer was shot immediately after the police arrived; by a suspect brandishing a Draco assault rifle. The policeman’s wounds caused his death.

That policeman has been named as Loren Courts; a married father of two who has been on the force for five years.

His wife Kristine remembered her husband by writing on Facebook.

“My husband, the father of my children, was slain in the line of duty; for the Detroit police department yesterday. This man was so much more than a police officer; which is why I’m writing this rather than just to apologise.

He was my closest friend, an incredible father, and the guy I married. A DPD officer is the only subject of the news stories. He meant so much more to the kids and I. Batman of us!

I’m broken and have no idea how to survive without him. My kids require him. I require him. I keep expecting him to return home when I wake up from this nightmare.

I’m utterly grieving that things will never be the same for me and my children. His hugs, voice, humour, and grin with those eyes are already things I miss. Daddy, rest in peace; we shall always love you.

The perpetrator got shot again by the officer’s partner; who also lost his life.

