Meghan Markle ‘did face difficulties coming into the royal fold’. Professor Pauline Maclaran said Meghan refused to lose her identity.

Former Suits actress was involved in several causes before marrying Prince Harry.

She and Prince Harry will step down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020 due to tensions within the royal family.

Meghan Markle ‘did face difficulties coming into the royal fold,’ according to expert and professor of Marketing & Consumer Research at Royal Holloway University Professor Pauline Maclaran.

She claimed that the tension with the British royal family stemmed from Meghan’s refusal to lose her own identity.

“As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures,” said Professor Pauline Maclaran. “Of course, Meghan is a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn’t fit in — couldn’t fit in — with the royals’ need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown.”

According to the International Business Times, the former Suits actress was involved in several causes before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan appears to want to build her own identity after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan and Prince Harry established the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and collaborated with several charity organisations to carry on their mission without the royal family’s involvement.

