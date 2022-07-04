Moscow to honour pro-Russia separatists outside British embassy

100,000 people take part in a poll to establish “Lugansk People’s Republic Square”.

56 percent say the square should be near the British embassy.

Other options included an area near Germany’s consulate.

Advertisement

Russian authorities said Monday a square outside the British embassy in Moscow will be named after pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine as tensions rage over the Kremlin’s offensive.

Moscow authorities said more than 100,000 people took part in a public poll to determine where to establish “Lugansk People’s Republic Square.”

More than 56 percent of respondents said the square should be located in the area along the Smolenskaya embankment outside the British embassy, city hall said.

Also Read Russian opposition politician detained in Moscow says, Journalist and lawyer Russian journalist and prominent opposition figure's attorney both posted on their social...

Other options included an area near Germany’s consulate.

In June, Moscow authorities renamed the area outside the US embassy in Moscow to “Donetsk People’s Square” and formally changed the US diplomatic mission’s address.

Advertisement

After the name change, the US embassy in Moscow replaced the address with the geographical coordinates: 55,75566° N, 37,58028° E

Also Read Moscow tightens economic grip on southern Ukraine The owner of a foundry in Berdyansk, Ukraine's southernmost city, speaks to...

Washington and London do not recognize the self-proclaimed People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine and staunchly supported Kyiv since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

After the start of Moscow’s offensive, a number of Western countries changed the names of the streets hosting Russian missions.