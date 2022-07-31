Nepal hit by 6.0 magnitude earthquake

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Antofagasta in Chile, the European Mediterranean...
KATHMANDU: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Nepal early Sunday morning.
The quake happened 147 kilometres east-southeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, at 8:13 a.m. IST near Martim Birta in Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).
At 27.14 degrees north latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude in eastern Nepal, 10 kilometres below the surface, the centre of the quake was found.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
Recent earthquakes in Nepal have killed and damaged more people and property than ever before. This shows that the government needs to come up with better ways to deal with disasters like this.
On April 25, 2015, a powerful 7.8-magnitude Richter scale earthquake struck central Nepal between the capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated that 8,964 people were killed and almost 22,000 were injured.
The shocks were also reported in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa, Tibet, and Dhaka, Bangladesh. The earthquake was known as the Gorkha earthquake.
