Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency after its president fled the country.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, was set to resign Wednesday, but fled instead for the Maldives.

Protesters surrounded Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo.

A state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka; after the president left the country on Wednesday. After putting a prime minister in control of a country; already experiencing political and economic unrest.

Wednesday was the planned day for the 73-year-old president to step down. Instead, according to several media agencies, including The New York Times, the Associated Press, CNN, and The Washington Post; the leader abandoned the nation for the Maldives.

According to the Times, it was unclear who was in charge of Sri Lanka in the meantime. As a result, demonstrators surrounded the home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo; where they were in the presence of tear gas.

Rajapaksa made a number of “political errors” shortly after taking power in 2019; the publication claims, which led to unrest in the island nation of 22 million people.

As a result of the pandemic’s impact on tourism; Sri Lanka is currently on the verge of bankruptcy, according to the AP. Rajapaksa’s decision to outlaw fertilisers throughout the nation; which is to improve the environment and the general health of the populace; however backfired and caused a scarcity of food, medicine, and gasoline.

Demonstrators have been urging Rajapaksa to resign for months, but he has resisted. According to The Post, he announced his resignation; after hundreds of them abruptly surrounded his home last Saturday.

Rajapaksa is a member of a political family and has held the position of power; since before the epidemic began.

When he proclaimed victory in 2009 and put an end to a 26-year civil war; against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam insurgents; his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa—who is regarded as a war hero—became an iconic figure.

