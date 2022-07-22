Advertisement
'The Crown' to include 'what we now know about' Diana's Panorama interview

Articles
'The Crown' to include 'what we now know about' Diana's Panorama interview

  • Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Martin Bashir will be dramatised in season five of The Crown.
  • The 1995 interview made headlines again last year

The Crown’s upcoming season will reportedly include Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with then-BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

The 1995 interview made headlines again last year when it was revealed that the journalist obtained the explosive interview through a ‘deceptive’ tactic.

A source has now revealed that the new information about the interview will be incorporated into the storyline of season five of the legendary show.

According to The Mirror, “Season five of The Crown will dramatise events surrounding the Panorama interview, given the pivotal role it played during the time period the new series covers.”

“What we now know about how the interview was obtained and Diana was treated will be reflected in it.”

Meanwhile, BBC Director-General Tim Davie vowed not to re-air the interview.

“Now that we know the shocking manner in which the interview was obtained,” he said, “I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again, nor will we licence it in whole or in part to other broadcasters.”

