UN chief says humanity facing ‘collective suicide’ due to climate crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke to ministers from 40 nations.

He warned that natural disasters like wildfires and heat waves could lead to humanity’s “collective suicide”.

The World Bank and other development banks were accused of inadequate funding for addressing climate change.

According to The Guardian, the UN secretary-general expressed concern that natural disasters like wildfires and heat waves could lead to humanity’s “collective suicide.”

Speaking to ministers from 40 nations, António Guterres stated that the effects of climate change posed a threat to half of mankind. No country is immune to repercussions like floods, hurricanes, and droughts, he claimed, yet people “continue to feed their addiction to fossil fuels.”

He continued, “We have a choice. The world must decide between collective action or collective suicide.

Wildfires have been caused by heat records that have broken in North America and Europe. Scientists have been astonished by heatwaves in South Asia and droughts in Africa.

The UK, France, and other nations have all issued heat advisories.

The climate catastrophe will be discussed during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, which is organised annually by the German government.

The likelihood that the Cop27 UN climate meeting will take place this year has decreased. Governments are preoccupied with the expense of living after COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to rising fuel costs.

Countries made a commitment to keep global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels at Cop26 last year in Glasgow. They are required to develop updated greenhouse gas emission plans known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) this year.

There aren’t “many new NDCs,” according to the vice president of the European Commission, who represents the EU bloc at the UN climate talks.

Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, serves as the organization’s president.

Additionally, the World Bank and other “multilateral development banks” were accused by Guterres. He claimed that in terms of providing money to address the climate catastrophe, they weren’t adequate.