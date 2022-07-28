US wants Brittney Griner and Whelan in prison swap with Russia

The U.S. has proposed to Russia that Moscow release Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan in exchange for Viktor Bout.

WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Griner has been jailed in Russia since February and corporate executive Whelan since 2018.

Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the Biden administration offered a “substantial” offer to Russia to free Griner and Whelan. He would not provide details.

Blinken expects to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov soon.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago,” Blinken remarked.

“Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that roposal,” he said. I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, move us toward a resolution,”

Blinken said it would be the first time he spoke with his Russian counterpart since February.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday there are no deals.

The Biden administration is facing requests to do more to seek the release of two Americans who were unfairly incarcerated.

Griner, 31, was held at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for possessing cannabis-oil vape canisters in her luggage. In May, she pleaded guilty.

Griner testified in a Russian court Wednesday that she had no criminal intent.

Two years ago, Whelan was convicted of spying in Russia. 16 years in jail.

