Western media’s biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

On May 11 2022, Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned Palestinian journalist was murdered by Israeli forces.

Prominent western outlets reported her murder inaccurately by calling it a mere “death”, subtracting from their headlines the fact that she was shot by Israel.

However, this was not the first time that journalists had been targeted, according to Gaza-based journalist Wafa al Udainy.

“Shireen and Ghufran are two of the most recent names,” Udainy told Geo.tv. “We have tens of journalists who have been assassinated by occupation [forces] since 1948.”

“She (Shireen) dedicated her life to reporting on issues that the mainstream media does not dare to discuss,” Wafa said.

Leading Western media outlets reported her murder incorrectly, referring to it as a “death,” leaving out the fact that she was brutally shot by Israeli forces.

Here’s how the Western media covered the journalist’s murder.