Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George is preparing to become King of the UK

  • A royal expert shared that Prince George will have to learn to use social media efficiently.
  • Social media is good and bad.
  • He will be able to be more in tune with the people through social media, but it can be a scary place, Brittani Barger said.
According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s firstborn son, Prince George, will need to learn how to use social media effectively.

“Social media is good and bad,” said Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, to the Daily Star. He’ll be able to connect with people better through social media, but it can be a scary place.”

“All children today have the disadvantage of social media that many of us did not have.” We could make mistakes and they wouldn’t be broadcast across the internet in minutes.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case for today’s children, which is a real shame.

“Prince George and all his co-heirs in Europe his age are all in the same boat.”

“”They’ll have to learn how to navigate the world through social media while also preparing to be monarch,” Brittani added.

