Wildfire near Yosemite prompts emergency declaration from the governor

The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of Yosemite National Park.

It has grown to nearly 19 square miles Governor declares state of emergency for Mariposa County.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses have lost power in the area due to the fire.

Advertisement

Over 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity as a rapidly spreading brush fire near Yosemite National Park; grew Saturday into one of California’s worst wildfires of the year, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, the Oak Fire; which began on Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the hamlet of Midpines in Mariposa County; had spread to about 19 square miles (48 square kilometres) by Saturday. It broke out as firefighters advanced on a previous fire that had scorched; to the very edge of a grove of enormous sequoias in the far southern region of Yosemite National Park.

According to Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest; evacuation orders were issued for more than 6,000 individuals on Saturday; who resided over a distance of several miles in the rural; thinly inhabited area.

Due to the consequences of the Oak Fire, Governor Gavin Newsom; declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday.

In addition to helicopters, other aircraft, and bulldozers, more than 400 firefighters were battling the wildfire; in the midst of extreme heat, low humidity, and bone-dry vegetation brought on by the worst drought in decades; according to Patterson.

In a statement released on Saturday, Cal Fire described the Oak Fire’s activity as “severe with frequent runs; spot flames, and group torching”. “Explosive fire behaviour is taxing firefighters,” the statement said.

Also Read Anzar Fire: Wildfire in San Benito County prompts evacuations Two separate fires began around 3:20 pm Friday along Anzar Road, near...

Advertisement

According to Cal Fire, the fire was threatening 2,000 additional structures as of Saturday morning; after damaging five and destroying 10 residential and business buildings. One of the primary entrances to Yosemite was blocked when Highway 140 was closed; between Carstens Road and Allred Road as a result of the fire.

As a result of climate change making the West significantly warmer and drier over the past 30 years; California has recently witnessed an increase in the size and fatality of wildfires. According to scientists, extreme weather conditions will persist; and wildfires will continue to be more frequent, destructive, and unpredictable.

“The fire is spreading rapidly. Yesterday, this fire was spewing embers up to two kilometres in ahead of itself”; Patterson claimed. “These fire conditions are unusual.” The origin of the fire was being looked into.

More than 2,600 local homes and businesses had without power as of Friday afternoon; according to Pacific Gas & Electric, and there was no word on when it would be restored. The utility stated, “PG&E is unable to reach; the damaged equipment.”

Also Read Wildfire raging near Athens damages homes and forces hospital evacuation On Wednesday morning, a wildfire raged in the mountainous Penteli region near...