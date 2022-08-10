Afghan man arrested for killing of Muslim in New Mexico

Police arrested 51-year-old Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed after a public tip led them to him.

Syed is charged with two murders; police are still probing the motive for the killings.

US police searching for the killer of four Muslim men in a New Mexico city announced on Tuesday that their “main suspect” had been captured and charged with two of the murders.

Advertisement

Three of the deaths happened in the last two weeks, which sent shock waves through the Muslim population of Albuquerque. Leaders of the Muslim community spoke out about their growing fear.

However, investigators announced on Tuesday that a public tip led them to 51-year-old Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed.

Detectives released a picture of a car they thought was involved in the murders of the South Asian men and asked the public for help in solving the case. This led to the breakthrough.

Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina said on Twitter that “We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,”

“The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders.”

The New York Times quoted Ahmad Assed, the president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, as stating that the suspect was furious that his daughter had been married against his wishes.

Advertisement

APD detectives and FBI agents arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, who they consider to be the primary suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. pic.twitter.com/yD4I0L5JtP — APD Public Information Officer (@APD_PIO) August 9, 2022

Police stated at a press conference that they were still probing the motive.

Tensions flared in Albuquerque after the discovery of a body outside a refugee services office on August 5.

Advertisement

Two males had died in the preceding 10 days, so police began investigating. Syed is charged with two murders.

During a check of his home, officers recovered a suspected murder weapon.

An Afghan man’s death in November was also investigated for a possible link to the killings.

I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work of everyone who worked swiftly to help bring justice to the families and victims impacted by these tragic crimes. Meeting some of the family members of the victims today was a bittersweet moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/97Wv72SxAI — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) August 9, 2022

Advertisement

The spate of murders has left the Muslim community of the city on edge.

Earlier, Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal, “Now, people are beginning to panic.”

Joe Biden pledged unity and support this weekend.

On Twitter, he wrote, “I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque.”

“While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims´ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.”

Advertisement

“These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

Also Read Philadelphia triple shooting may have been over female: Report A 19-year-old victim was fatally shot in the head multiple times. Police...