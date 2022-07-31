Advertisement
Florida firefighters battle massive house fire, say arson is likely the cause

  • On July 30, a massive house fire broke out in Lake County, Florida.
  • The residents were able to escape safely. Officials believe the fire was started intentionally.
  • Fire was quickly put out and the cause is suspected to be arson a local fire department’s Facebook post read.
On July 30, a fire broke out late at night in a home in Lake County, Florida, and the residents were able to escape safely.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were visible throughout the home’s roof.

Officials believe the fire was started intentionally.

On July 30, firefighters in Florida battled a massive house fire, with the likely cause being arson.

“Members of Lake County Firefighters and Clermont Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4350 responded to an occupied residential structure fire in Montverde last night while you were sleeping. The residents were safely out of the structure at the time of our arrival. The fire was quickly put out, and the cause is suspected to be arson “a local fire department’s Facebook post read.

