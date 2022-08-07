Israel and Gaza are in talks to end the fighting in Gaza

Egypt is said to have worked out a truce between Islamic Jihad militants and Israel, but talks are still going on.

For the first time since May of last year, rockets fired from Gaza hit Jerusalem.

Advertisement Israel says that in the last few days, PIJ has fired hundreds of rockets, but most of them have been stopped.

Violence between Israel and Palestinian militants has killed at least 31 Palestinians since Friday, and talks are going on to stop it.

Israel says it attacked because militants posed a “immediate threat.”

Since an 11-day war in May 2021, in which more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis died, this is the most serious fight between Israel and Gaza.

But so far, there hasn’t been as much violence because Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip and often works with PIJ, hasn’t joined attacks against Israel. Israel says that in the last few days, the PIJ has fired hundreds of rockets, but most of them have been stopped. So far, no one has gotten hurt in Israel.

There have been no reports of Israeli air strikes on Hamas, which would be a sign that the violence is getting worse.

Sunday, a lot of people came to the funerals of people killed in attacks on Rafah, in the south of the territory. Among them was senior PIJ commander Khaled Mansour, who was the second most important militant to die. In the West Bank city of Nablus, there have also been protests to help Gaza.

Concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza have led to rumours of a possible ceasefire deal. Health officials have warned that hospitals only have enough fuel to run generators for another two days.

The Palestinians who died and the 265 people who were hurt were killed and hurt because of “Israeli aggression,” according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel said that at least some of these deaths were caused by PIJ militants by accident. On Saturday, Israel said that the group fired a stray rocket that killed multiple children in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip. The BBC hasn’t been able to check this claim on its own.

Israel arrested Bassem Saadi, who is said to be the head of PIJ in the West Bank, on Monday night. This latest conflict happened soon after.

He was held in the Jenin area as part of a series of arrests that are still going on after a wave of attacks by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians that killed 17 Israelis and two Ukrainians. Two of the people who attacked were from the Jenin area.

The PIJ is one of the most powerful militant groups in Gaza. It is backed by Iran and has its headquarters in Damascus, which is the capital of Syria.

It has been behind a lot of attacks on Israel, like firing rockets and shooting at people.

In November 2019, Israel and PIJ fought for five days after Israel killed a PIJ commander who Israel said was planning an attack that would happen soon. 34 Palestinians died and 111 were hurt in the fighting, while 63 Israelis needed medical care.

Israel said that 25 of the Palestinians who were killed were militants, including some who were killed while getting ready to fire rockets.