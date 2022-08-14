Advertisement
Massive explosion rocks Armenian capital, Yerevan

Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday

  • A large explosion shook a market in Yerevan on Sunday.
  • First responders have arrived at the scene and said that they don’t know how many people might still be alive under the rubble.
  • According to accounts in the media, there may have been one person killed and more injured.
A massive explosion shook a market in Yerevan on Sunday, the capital of Armenia.

According to those who responded to the emergency, the explosion took place inside a building at the Surmalu market that was possibly used to sell fireworks.

First responders have arrived at the scene and said that they don’t know how many people might still be alive under the rubble.

Take a look here:

At the time of this report, the authorities have not publicly identified a cause for the explosion, nor have they published details about the injuries that have been sustained. According to accounts in the media, there may have been one person killed and twenty more injured.

