Massive explosion rocks Armenian capital, Yerevan

8 wounded in Jerusalem by suspected Palestinian gunman
A person opened fire on a bus in Israel near Jerusalem's Old...
A massive explosion shook a market in Yerevan on Sunday, the capital of Armenia.
According to those who responded to the emergency, the explosion took place inside a building at the Surmalu market that was possibly used to sell fireworks.
First responders have arrived at the scene and said that they don’t know how many people might still be alive under the rubble.
Take a look here:
At the time of this report, the authorities have not publicly identified a cause for the explosion, nor have they published details about the injuries that have been sustained. According to accounts in the media, there may have been one person killed and twenty more injured.
Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.