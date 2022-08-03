Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get ‘spotlight and title’

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for fame, royal biographer claims.

Former Suits star wanted to turn Royal Family into a ‘Hollywood celebrity game’, says Tom Bower.

Meghan did not expect realities of royal life before she returned to US in 2020, he claims.

According to a royal specialist, Meghan Markle supposedly married Prince Harry for his popularity because she wants to transform the Royal Family into a “Hollywood star game.”

Before she went to the US with Prince Harry in 2020, royal author Tom Bower expressed the opinion that the former Suits star did not anticipate the hardships of royal life.

She [Meghan] consciously moved to England and married into the Royal Family, and she must have known what that entailed, according to Bower, who was speaking on Sunrise.

She had to support the Queen, work as a team, and fulfil her role, the author said. And all she really did was whine because she yearned for attention and the top spot.

Meghan “wanted to transform the Royal Family into a Hollywood star game,” according to Tom. She probably wanted the position and the celebrity before returning to California.

The author claims that Meghan Markle’s strategy was unsuccessful since her dreams of playing the “Hollywood celebrity game” were destroyed.

