U.S., Iran to resume nuclear talks; U.S. expectations ‘in check’

Two-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden’s joining NATO
More than two-thirds of the U.S. Senate approves Finland and Sweden's accession...
Top Iranian and American officials will meet again in Vienna this week to discuss renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement, according to officials from both nations on Wednesday. Despite playing down the likelihood of a breakthrough, they put the onus on each other to find common ground.
Before leaving for Vienna, Iran’s senior negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted that Washington must “show maturity & act properly” in order to salvage the agreement. learn more
Bagheri Kani wrote, “The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to separate from gloomy legacy,” in reference to the U.S. decision to withdraw from the agreement under which Iran restricted its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s U.N. ambassador, spoke at the organisation.
Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.