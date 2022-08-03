Advertisement
U.S., Iran to resume nuclear talks; U.S. expectations ‘in check’

  • Iranian and U.S. officials will meet again to discuss renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement.
  • Iran’s top negotiator says Washington must “show maturity & act properly” in order to salvage the agreement.
  • Both sides put the onus on each other to find common ground.
Top Iranian and American officials will meet again in Vienna this week to discuss renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement, according to officials from both nations on Wednesday. Despite playing down the likelihood of a breakthrough, they put the onus on each other to find common ground.

Before leaving for Vienna, Iran’s senior negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted that Washington must “show maturity & act properly” in order to salvage the agreement. learn more

Bagheri Kani wrote, “The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to separate from gloomy legacy,” in reference to the U.S. decision to withdraw from the agreement under which Iran restricted its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s U.N. ambassador, spoke at the organisation.

