Montenegro shooter killed at least ten before being shot

A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of Cetinje, Montenegro.

He killed two children and their mother before being shot dead by a passerby.

It is unclear what provoked V.B. to commit this “atrocious act,” police chief says.

A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegrin city on Friday, killing ten people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, according to officials.

In a video statement sent to the public, Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin identified the attacker as a 34-year-old male identified only by his initials, V.B.

Brdjanin said the man used a hunting rifle to kill two children, ages 8 and 11, as well as their mother, who were tenants in the attacker’s house in Cetinje’s Medovina district.

The attacker then walked onto the street and shot 13 additional individuals, seven of whom were killed, according to the chief.

The prosecutor in charge of the crime scene investigation, Andrijana Nastic, told journalists that the gunman was killed by a bystander and that a police officer was among the injured. She stated that nine of those slain died at the spot and two died while being transported to a hospital for surgery. Cetinje, the historic royal capital of Montenegro, located 36 kilometres (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the country's modern capital. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said on his Telegram channel that the occurrence was "an exceptional tragedy" and begged the nation to "be with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends, and all the people of Cetinje in their thoughts."