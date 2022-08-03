Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after controversial visit

On the one hand, it adheres to the “One China” policy, which recognises only one Chinese government and grants it formal links with Beijing rather than Taiwan.

On the other hand, it maintains a “strong unofficial” relationship with the island, including selling weaponry to Taiwan in order for it to defend itself.

Ms Pelosi, as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, is second in line to the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response to the trip, China declared “necessary and just” military drills in seas roughly 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Taiwan.

The exercises, which will take place in some of the world’s busiest waterways and span five days, will begin on Thursday and will feature “long-range live fire shooting.”

According to Reuters, a US official said on Wednesday that Beijing may try to use the visit to inflame tensions. Sun Li-fang, a spokesman for China’s defence ministry, agreed that some of the manoeuvres may violate Taiwan’s territorial waters.

Taiwan is facing “deliberately heightened military threats,” according to President Tsai Ing-wen, who added that Taiwan “will not back down and will do all it takes to improve its self-defense capabilities.”

Taiwan’s port authorities have asked ships to find alternate ways to avoid the drills, while Transport Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said Taipei was arranging alternative aircraft routes with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines.

It comes after days of growing tensions in which Chinese jets flew as far as the median line, the unofficial division in the waters between China and Taiwan.