Nigerian court refuses U.S. police chief’s extradition

A Nigerian judge On Monday, denied the federal government’s request to extradite a suspended police chief to the United States to face fraud charges.

Commissioner Abba Kyari has denied any involvement in an elaborate scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1 million, masterminded by a Nigerian celebrity fraudster known as “Hushpuppi,” according to a US indictment.

After being arrested by the local drug enforcement agency in February, he is now in prison awaiting trial on separate charges of alleged criminal conspiracy, official corruption, and tampering with exhibits.

On Monday, High Court Judge Inyang Ekwo ruled that Kyari could not be extradited because of the ongoing trial in Nigeria, and that turning him over to the US would violate the country’s extradition law.

“By that fact, it (the extradition request) is incompetent, it is equally bereft of merit and ought to be dismissed and I make an order dismissing this case,” Ekwo said in a ruling.

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, could not be reached for comment. According to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Kyari was one of six people indicted last year in connection with the alleged fraudulent scheme.