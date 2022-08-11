South African police charged seven men with 32 counts of rape

Seven men charged with 32 counts of rape following mass assault at abandoned mine near Johannesburg.

Officials claim they are illegal miners digging for gold in abandoned shafts.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of rapes and sexual assaults in the world.

Following a mass assault at an abandoned mine near Johannesburg, South African authorities have charged seven men with 32 counts of rape.

Last month, a group of eight women were attacked while filming a music video at a mine near Krugersdorp.

The men were among more than 60 people arrested on immigration and firearms charges who appeared in court.

All are thought to be illegal immigrants in South Africa. However, due to the seriousness of their offences, they are now expected to be tried separately.

The women identified the suspects during a police line-up following the attacks.

Officers say the number of people charged may increase as DNA tests are completed because many of the men involved were wearing balaclavas when they attacked the crew, concealing their identities.

According to one of the victims, the women are seeking”justice for all the girls that went through this…for the countless number of women who’ve been raped in this country”.

Protesters from civil society organisations and political parties gathered outside the court to demand that the men be denied bail.

The assaults sparked outrage in South Africa, prompting some to call on authorities to do more to combat a wave of violence against women.

Despite having one of the highest rates of rapes and sexual assaults in the world, the conviction rate remains low.

Because of the link between the assaults and migration, enraged mobs have sought to track down foreign miners and torch their homes in retaliation.

Three of the rape survivors told the BBC earlier this week about their ordeal, which left them traumatised and fearful for their lives.

During a national address earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked for assistance in apprehending the attackers.

“These horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the right of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

“We call upon communities to work with the police to ensure that these criminals are apprehended and prosecuted.”

South Africa’s Minister for Women, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, said the attacks had created a “crisis” and urged the country to “defend the democratic gains” made by women.

Mr Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence a national crisis three years ago, and in light of the recent gang rape, activists are calling for a state of emergency to be declared so that rape and gender-based crimes are prioritised for swift prosecution.

In response to the latest attack, the ruling African National Congress held a policy conference and called for rapists to be chemically castrated.

