South Korea once again at highest in infertility rate

In 2018, the nation’s rate fell below one kid per woman for the first time.

Average number of children per woman in the most developed nations is 1.6.

A diminishing youth population causes labour shortages that have an impact on the economy.

Advertisement

The highest infertility rate in the world, which was once again achieved by South Korea, has reached a new high.

In 2018, the nation’s rate fell below one kid per woman for the first time.

However, data provided by the government on Wednesday revealed that the figure had fallen to 0.81, a three-point loss from the prior year and a sixth straight decline.

In contrast, the average number of children per woman in the most developed nations is 1.6.

Countries require a 2.1 rate of births per marriage in order to maintain a constant population size in the absence of immigration.

According to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), fertility rates have “markedly declined” during the previous 60 years.

Advertisement

But in South Korea, where family numbers have shrunk over a few generations, the tendency has been more noticeable. Beginning in the 1970s, women typically had four children.

A country can be put under tremendous strain by a dwindling population. A diminishing youth population also causes labour shortages that have an effect on the economy, in addition to greater strain on public spending as demand for healthcare and retirement rises.

South Korea experienced its first instance of more deaths than births in 2020, which caused significant concern.

According to experts, people have recently prioritized financial constraints and professional considerations when selecting whether to have children.

According to analysts, the Covid pandemic’s effects, greater living expenses, and rising home prices would all deter couples from starting families in 2021.

Also Read Few Common Myths You Need To Know About Infertility Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive despite having frequent...