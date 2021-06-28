Double Click 728 x 90
Few Common Myths You Need To Know About Infertility

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 01:39 pm
Infertility causes and myths

Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive despite having frequent interactions with your partner. It may result from an issue with either you or your partner or a combination of factors that prevent pregnancy.

The cause of infertility may be difficult to determine and the internet has a lot of misinformation to spread around it.

However, here are four myths around infertility that we have busted and also know the common facts.

1. Fertility Is A Woman’s Problem

Infertility not only affects women. It involves both the gender to make a baby. Both male and female have their own set of symptoms which leads to this problem. One can’t put a blame on just one.

2. You Need To Try More

There’s a lot more to fertility issues than implies. There could be several other reasons or symptoms that are responsible for infertility.

3. Stress Is The Cause

Stress does have a negative effect on your body and it can hamper your overall health but to say that stress is the only cause for infertility is totally wrong. The advice to just relax and you will get pregnant does not work.

4. Age Is Not A Factor

This is false as age is the most important factor in women for fertility. As women get older, the possibility of getting pregnant reduces. The conceiving rate goes down gradually as women get older as the egg quality starts to decline and there are fewer chances of getting pregnant.

