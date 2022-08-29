Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swedish PM commits $47M in military assistance for Ukraine

Swedish PM commits $47M in military assistance for Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
Swedish PM commits $47M in military assistance for Ukraine

Swedish PM commits $47M in military assistance for Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Sweden will contribute an additional one billion Swedish krona ($93.8 million) in aid to Ukraine.
  • This additional support would include both military and civilian assistance.
    • Advertisement
  • The provision of military assistance will get the equivalent of $46.9 million.

 

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, On Monday, made the announcement that her country would contribute an additional one billion Swedish krona ($93.8 million) in aid to Ukraine. This additional support would include both military and civilian assistance.

The provision of military assistance will get the equivalent of 500 million Swedish krona ($46.9 million), which is half of the increased aid package.

“Borders must never be changed by force or war. And it is our duty and honor to support you,” Andersson said at a press conference in Stockholm after hosting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Advertisement

Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s request for Sweden to provide howitzers, air defense systems, and more shells, adding that “as long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons for obvious reasons — to defend Ukraine, but also to defend [the] entirety of Europe.”

Also Read

Uk says Russian recruitment campaign in Ukraine war unlikely to have an impact
Uk says Russian recruitment campaign in Ukraine war unlikely to have an impact

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, it is unlikely that Russia's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story