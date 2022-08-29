Swedish PM commits $47M in military assistance for Ukraine

Sweden will contribute an additional one billion Swedish krona ($93.8 million) in aid to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, On Monday, made the announcement that her country would contribute an additional one billion Swedish krona ($93.8 million) in aid to Ukraine. This additional support would include both military and civilian assistance.

The provision of military assistance will get the equivalent of 500 million Swedish krona ($46.9 million), which is half of the increased aid package.

“Borders must never be changed by force or war. And it is our duty and honor to support you,” Andersson said at a press conference in Stockholm after hosting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s request for Sweden to provide howitzers, air defense systems, and more shells, adding that “as long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons for obvious reasons — to defend Ukraine, but also to defend [the] entirety of Europe.”