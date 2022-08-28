US intelligence will examine Trump document security threats

DNI Avril Haines says she will conduct a “classification review” of documents seized by investigators.

Some of those documents were labelled “top secret”, the highest level of US classification.

The letter came as the US justice department on Friday, following a court order.

A examination of any potential vulnerabilities to national security posed by a large collection of records.

According to materials made public by the Department of Justice, some of the documents were classified as "top secret," the highest level permitted by the US.

National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines promised to conduct a “classification review” of the records that were seized by investigators during a search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate on August 8 and “an Intelligence Community (IC) assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents” in a letter to House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney.

She stated that the study would not affect the “ongoing criminal investigation” by the DOJ.

In response to a court order, the US justice department on Friday disclosed a heavily redacted affidavit that revealed, in part, the agency’s justification for starting the unusual investigation of a former president’s behavior. The letter was provided at the same time.

Investigators used a previous examination of 15 boxes of government records that Trump had given to the US National Archives in January as justification for the raid on his estate. These records contained highly-sensitive information about “national defense” and “clandestine human sources,” which is a term used to describe the people who make up Washington’s extensive intelligence and espionage apparatus.

The DOJ affidavit “affirms our grave worry that among the papers stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that potentially threaten human sources,” Schiff and Maloney, both Democrats, said in a joint statement. The IC must act quickly to evaluate and, if required, alleviate the harm caused.

