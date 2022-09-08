A “senseless murder rampage” in Memphis left 4 dead

Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, is charged with first-degree murder.

A series of shootings left four people dead, three injured in Memphis, Tennessee.

The suspect allegedly entered a store while broadcasting on Facebook Live and shot and critically injured a man.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of shootings, including one broadcast on social media, that left four people dead, three injured, and the city of Memphis on edge late Wednesday.

Police have identified the suspect as Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly. He was apprehended around 9:20 p.m., more than two hours after police issued an urgent warning, prompting calls for residents of the 630,000-person Tennessee city to remain indoors.

Kelly was arrested early Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

“Many families were shattered tonight,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said at a news conference early Thursday.

The victims’ identities have not been revealed. It was unclear whether the suspect knew any of the victims.

The first shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, when a man was found fatally shot in a driveway, according to police. Around 4:30 p.m., the shootings resumed.

Around 7 p.m., Memphis police issued an urgent alert warning that an armed man was responsible for multiple shootings.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now,” the tweet stated.

Officers discovered the first shooting victim, a deceased male, at 12:56 a.m., according to Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis at an early Thursday news conference.

Around 4:38 p.m., officers discovered a man fatally shot inside a vehicle; two minutes later, officers discovered a woman shot in the leg and injured; and shortly before 6 p.m., officers discovered a woman shot in the leg and injured. According to her, the suspect allegedly entered a store while broadcasting on Facebook Live and shot and critically injured a man.

When someone informed police that the suspect was threatening people on Facebook, Davis said, police launched a citywide search and advised residents to remain indoors.

Davis stated that two more people were later discovered dead.

Around 7:23 p.m., a woman was discovered shot to death. According to Davis, the shooter took her vehicle and fled, and a man was found shot and wounded around the same time.

Police discovered another woman who had been fatally shot at 8:55 p.m., she said.

