Air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills one, says hospital

At least five air strikes have happened in Mekelle since fighting started again last month.

Tigrayan forces, the national government, and its allies broke a five-month truce on August 24.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, forced millions to move, and caused humanitarian disaster.

An air strike in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed one person, according to the head of a hospital. This was the latest in a series of air strikes that have happened since fighting started up again at the end of last month.

The Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle’s Kibrom Gebreselassie told Reuters that a drone attack in the city’s Adi Hawsi area hurt a 60-year-old cattle herder, who died on the way to the hospital.

Colonel Getnet Adane, a spokesman for the Ethiopian military, and Legesse Tulu, a spokesman for the government, did not respond right away to requests for comment.

The Ethiopian government hasn’t said anything about the attacks.

In November 2020, the war started when Tigrayan forces took over military bases because they thought Ethiopia’s military was about to attack.

The party that runs the regional government, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), was the strongest member of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Abiy’s government says that the TPLF is trying to bring back Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia. The TPLF accuses Abiy of putting too much power in his own hands and oppressing Tigrayans.

