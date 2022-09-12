Cruel Shooting Prank in Florida Highschool

A threat was found on a bathroom stall at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Two students were seen entering the bathroom around the time the threat was discovered.

Both denied any involvement when interviewed by police and an investigation determined no threat existed.

A shooting scare at a Florida highschool was a “cruel prank” by several students and online trolls, consistent with police.

In a Sunday, 9/11 Facebook post, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) said its officers became aware of a threat written on a bathroom stall at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The post said both police and faculty officials reviewed video and found two students had entered the bathroom around the time when the threat was found.

The pair denied any involvement when interviewed by police and an investigation determined that no threat existed at the time.

The following day, police said two groups of scholars in the school cafeteria “decided to capitalize on the threat” and collaborated with one another to create a panic.

A DBPD spokesperson said: “The groups can clearly be seen on video, stepping into specific positions and locations within the cafeteria, timing their actions.

“Several female students walk towards the varsity administrator laughing and smiling, all the way, up until they reached the administrator, at which point one among the females tells the administrator that someone had a gun.

