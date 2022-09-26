Deadly gun attack occurred at Russian school

A shooter opened fire at a school in Izhevsk.

killed at least 17 people and injured 24 others.

The shooter was a former student of the institution and committed suicide there.

Advertisement

Russian authorities report that a shooter opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 17 people and injured 24 others.

11 students from the school with roughly 1,000 students in Izhevsk are among the victims.

The shooter was a former student of the institution and committed suicide there.

Online videos appear to show chaos inside the structure where the incident occurred, with kids and people running through hallways.

In other video, kids can be seen hiding beneath desks and there is blood on the floor of the classroom and a bullet hole in the window.

According to Russia’s investigating committee, two security officers and two teachers were among the four adults and eleven youngsters who died. Of the 24 injured individuals, just two were adults.

Advertisement

The major Izhevsk school building, which houses staff and students, has been evacuated. Izhevsk has a population of roughly 650,000 people.

Artem Kazantsev, an attacker who was born in 1988, is said to have had two firearms on him.

In a video that was uploaded online by state investigators, the gunman’s lifeless body is shown lying on the ground while donning a balaclava and a T-shirt bearing a Nazi insignia. Investigators are looking into his home.

The region’s chief has declared a time of mourning that will extend until September 29. According to his spokesperson, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “truly mourning” the victims and has condemned the massacre as a “inhuman terrorist crime.”