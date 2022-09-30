Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
G7 ministers threatened Russia with ‘economic costs’

G7 ministers threatened Russia with ‘economic costs’

Articles
Advertisement
G7 ministers threatened Russia with ‘economic costs’

G7 ministers threatened Russia with ‘economic costs’

Advertisement
  • The G7 foreign ministers have condemned Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions as a “new low point” in the war.
  • They promised to take further action against Moscow.
  • And imposed further economic costs on those who support Russian military build-up in Ukraine.
Advertisement

The Group of Seven (G7) countries’ foreign ministers have condemned Russia’s proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions as a “new low point” in the war and promised to take additional action against Moscow.

“We will never recognise these alleged annexations, nor the sham’referenda’ held at gunpoint,” said a joint statement issued by the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

“We will impose additional economic costs on Russia, as well as individuals and entities – both inside and outside of Russia – that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law,” the statement continued.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin will announce Ukraine’s accession on September 30
Vladimir Putin will announce Ukraine’s accession on September 30

Voting on whether Ukraine should join Russia is set to end on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story