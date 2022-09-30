G7 ministers threatened Russia with ‘economic costs’

The G7 foreign ministers have condemned Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions as a “new low point” in the war.

They promised to take further action against Moscow.

And imposed further economic costs on those who support Russian military build-up in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries’ foreign ministers have condemned Russia’s proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions as a “new low point” in the war and promised to take additional action against Moscow.

“We will never recognise these alleged annexations, nor the sham’referenda’ held at gunpoint,” said a joint statement issued by the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

“We will impose additional economic costs on Russia, as well as individuals and entities – both inside and outside of Russia – that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law,” the statement continued.

