Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in primary elections
Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in primary elections

Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in primary elections

Articles
Advertisement
Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in primary elections

US President Joe Biden – AFP

Advertisement
  • Vice President Joe Biden casts his vote in the Delaware primary elections.
  • He addressed the issue of inflation, which is still a major concern for many Americans.
  • Democrats are starting to believe that there is still hope for their party ahead of November’s midterms.
Advertisement

US Vice President Joe Biden flew on Air Force One to Delaware on Tuesday to cast his vote in the election that will determine how long he will serve as president.

As his party fights for every vote in the midterm elections in November, which will determine control of Congress and the future of Biden’s legislative programme, the president cast his ballot in the Delaware primary elections.

In Delaware, he addressed the problem of inflation, which is still a major concern for people of all political persuasions and continues to be high.

It appears that Biden was alluding to the consumer price index rising by 0.1 percent in August compared to the previous month when he indicated that he was unconcerned by the most recent data and that “we’re talking one tenth of one percent.”

Up until recently, it was predicted that Biden would fare similarly to how the incumbent president’s party often performs in the midterm elections. But Democrats are starting to believe that there is still hope.

In their messaging, the party has placed a strong emphasis on Republican opposition to the right to an abortion, while Biden has attempted to use the vote as a referendum on his predecessor Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Also Read

US should play a bigger part in global semiconductor industry: Antony Blinken
US should play a bigger part in global semiconductor industry: Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken has called on the US to become more involved in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iran claims four security forces killed at border
Iran claims four security forces killed at border
Soldier Seán Rooney who killed in Lebanon, body sent to Ireland
Soldier Seán Rooney who killed in Lebanon, body sent to Ireland
Putin visits Belarus amid worries of a new Ukraine attack
Putin visits Belarus amid worries of a new Ukraine attack
The Jan. 6 committee to present final report to White House this week
The Jan. 6 committee to present final report to White House this week
UK PM says unilateral call for ceasefire by Russia would be meaningless
UK PM says unilateral call for ceasefire by Russia would be meaningless
High Court favors Rawanda government's ploicy to deport asylum seekers
High Court favors Rawanda government's ploicy to deport asylum seekers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story