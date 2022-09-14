Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in primary elections

Vice President Joe Biden casts his vote in the Delaware primary elections.

He addressed the issue of inflation, which is still a major concern for many Americans.

Democrats are starting to believe that there is still hope for their party ahead of November’s midterms.

US Vice President Joe Biden flew on Air Force One to Delaware on Tuesday to cast his vote in the election that will determine how long he will serve as president.

As his party fights for every vote in the midterm elections in November, which will determine control of Congress and the future of Biden’s legislative programme, the president cast his ballot in the Delaware primary elections.

In Delaware, he addressed the problem of inflation, which is still a major concern for people of all political persuasions and continues to be high.

It appears that Biden was alluding to the consumer price index rising by 0.1 percent in August compared to the previous month when he indicated that he was unconcerned by the most recent data and that “we’re talking one tenth of one percent.”

Up until recently, it was predicted that Biden would fare similarly to how the incumbent president’s party often performs in the midterm elections. But Democrats are starting to believe that there is still hope.

In their messaging, the party has placed a strong emphasis on Republican opposition to the right to an abortion, while Biden has attempted to use the vote as a referendum on his predecessor Donald Trump.

