Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains 14-point lead three days before Brazil elections

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintained a 14-point lead over President of the extreme right, Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazil elections.

Datafolha will release a final survey indicating whether Thursday’s debate influenced voter preference.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, a runoff election will be held on October 30.

According to new polling data released on Thursday, ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could defeat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the Brazil elections on Sunday.

Lula maintained a 14-point lead over the president of the extreme right with the support of 50 percent of poll respondents who said they intended to cast a valid ballot and not a blank or spoiled ballot.

To win the first round, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one vote of valid ballots.

Bolsonaro’s support remained a distant second with 36 percent, according to survey data released just hours before the final campaign discussion between the two candidates.

Ipec issued a poll on Monday that showed Lula winning with 52 percent of valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 34 percent.

The far-right incumbent has repeatedly denied the reliability of polling data, maintaining he is the leading candidate and hinting he will not accept an electoral loss.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, the Electoral Court will place a runoff election on October 30.

On the eve of Sunday’s first round, Datafolha will release a final survey indicating whether Thursday’s debate influenced voter preference.

