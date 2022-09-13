Numerous people stand in line all night to pay their respects as they pass the Queen’s casket

Many people waited all night to be able to enter St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Today, tens of thousands of people are anticipated to stand in line to honor the Queen, with the number perhaps reaching hundreds of thousands.

Many people waited all night to be able to enter St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh and pass Queen Elizabeth II’s casket.

After the Queen’s coffin was moved to the church in Edinburgh yesterday, people waited outside in queue for admission for up to six hours in the middle of the night.

Gavin Hamilton, an Edinburgh resident, claimed he was warned upon arrival that it would probably be 13 hours before he could visit the Queen and pay his respects.

‘The people were still (lining up) after 2.50 am when I got into the cathedral.’

He added that it took roughly five and a half hours to wait in line to see her and that he arrived at the church shortly before three in the morning.

People who had travelled from Aberdeen, more than 100 miles away, to accomplish this were in line behind me. Around the beginning of the line at 12.30 am, there were thousands of people waiting.

From around 6 p.m. yesterday, visitors may pass the late monarch’s casket; shortly, the Royal Mile was lined with people.

People were advised by Edinburgh City Council to pack food and beverages and to “prepare for long waits and long periods of standing.”

Around 8 o’clock, the procession was stopped while the Queen’s children stood watch around the casket in preparation for the Vigil of the Princes.

As part of an old royal tradition, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward flanked their mother’s coffin with King Charles III. They each stood at a corner of the coffin.

The crowds along the Royal Mile are already “ten-deep,” according to Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, and the streets surrounding the historic district are as congested.

According to Lord Duncan, who spoke to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio National program this morning, “the sheer number of people moving into Edinburgh today (indicates) that there will be many tens, perhaps even hundreds, of thousands of people who will wish to pay their respects to the late Queen.”

“The streets around (the Royal Mile) were crowded, and now, as people wait to pass the casket itself, the sheer quantity of humanity in Edinburgh today is astonishing,” the author writes.

At 6 p.m. today, the Queen’s coffin is anticipated to be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt, together with her lone child Princess Anne.

Following that, it will be transported by hearse to London’s Buckingham Palace, where mourners will line the streets to observe it pass.

While the official lying in state in London won’t commence until tomorrow at 5 p.m., some people have already started lining up to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.

Advertisement We have published guidance for those wishing to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State, which opens at 5pm on 14 September Use this guide to plan your visithttps://t.co/rIslN2zTvj pic.twitter.com/i0TkU3qEwE — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 12, 2022

Despite being initially informed that they would probably have to wait 11 hours to see the Queen’s casket, the siblings were unfazed.

We lost our mother earlier this year, and she would have loved to have been able to go, so we went in her memory as well, Mr. Stevenson said. “It was a really important occasion for us.”

“We were informed that the wait would be around 11 hours.” We agreed to this, but afterwards discovered that this was untrue,’ he continued. “Some individuals, including myself, believed it was possibly a bit of scaremongering to get the audience numbers down a little bit,” the author said.

