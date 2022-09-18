Advertisement
Tropical storm Fiona: Upgrades to hurricane as it closes Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Fiona: Upgrades to hurricane as it closes Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Fiona: Upgrades to hurricane as it closes Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Fiona: Upgrades to hurricane as it closes Puerto Rico

  • The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Storm Fiona to Hurricane Fiona.
  • A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
  • The storm’s center is expected to move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon or evening.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Fiona to Hurricane Fiona on Sunday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic’s eastern coast, from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a hurricane warning “means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.” “Preparations to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible.”

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, from Cabo Frances Viejo to Puerto Plata, indicating that the region could experience hurricane-like conditions within the next two days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane’s centre was expected to “move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening” before moving near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

On Tuesday, Fiona is expected to pass close to or east of Turks and Caicos.

According to the National Hurricane Center, winds have already reached near 80 miles per hour and are expected to strengthen further over the next two days. The hurricane is also expected to bring torrential rains, flash flooding, mudslides, and landslides to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Fiona is expected to dump 12 to 16 inches of rain on Puerto Rico, mostly in the east and south, and four to eight inches on the Dominican Republic’s northeast coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the British and US Virgin Islands could receive four to six inches of rain, while Turks and Caicos could receive three to six inches.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, announced on Twitter on Sunday that classes in the island’s public schools, as well as work in government agencies other than first responders and essential personnel, would be cancelled on Monday.

