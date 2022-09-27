Xi Jinping makes his first public appearance since returning from a trip to Central Asia.

Beijing: According to state television, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first public appearance on Tuesday while in Beijing. He had just returned from an important trip to Central Asia that had taken place in the middle of September.

At the Communist Party’s once every five years conference, Xi is generally predicted to win a record-breaking third term as leader.

Earlier, in his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged “strong support” for their “respective core interests.” According to Chinese state news agency.

“China is ready to work with Russia in extending strong support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests,” Xi Jinping said to Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, according to Xinhua.

“China is also willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in such areas as trade, agriculture and connectivity,” and the two countries should “expand pragmatic cooperation, safeguard security and interests of the region, and preserve the common interests of developing countries and emerging market countries,” Xi said, according to Xinhua.

