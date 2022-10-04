200,000 Russians reached Kazakhstan, since Putin’s escalation

Advertisement
More than 200,000 Russians have reached Kazakhstan, since Putin’s military escalation

  • More than 147,000 Russians have already departed from Kazakhstan since September 21.
  • More than 7,000 people arrived and 11,000 left after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for partial mobilization of the Russian military.
  • 68 Russians have applied for citizenship in Kazakhstan.
More than 200,000 Russian residents have arrived in Kazakhstan since Russian President Vladimir Putin published his order for partial mobilization of the Russian military, According to the Kazakh Minister of the Interior, Marat Akhmetzhanov.

According to Akhmetzhanov, who spoke with the Kazakh state news agency Kazinform, out of the 200,000 people who arrived, more than 147,000 have already departed since September 21.

According to Kazinform, Akhmetzhanov stated on Monday that more than 7,000 people arrived and 11,000 people left.

He also mentioned that 68 people from Russia had applied for citizenship in Kazakhstan.

Both Russia and Kazakhstan are neighboring countries that are connected by a border that is 7,000 kilometers long (4,350 miles).

