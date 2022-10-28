After storm smashes LATAM plane’s nose, probe launched.

LATAM Airlines Flight LA1325 was travelling from Chile to Paraguay when it became stuck in a storm.

The plane had to make an unscheduled stop at the airport in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. After landing, the jet sustained damage to the tip of its nose and cracks in its windshield.

After the nose of a LATAM Airlines plane was damaged, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at the plane’s destination in Paraguay, and an investigation has been opened as a result of the incident.

Wednesday was the day when Flight LA1325 was attempting to travel from Santiago de Chile to Asunción when it became stuck in a storm.

After landing, the jet sustained damage to the tip of its nose as well as cracks in the front windshield, as shown in photographs that were shared online.

There were no injuries to either the passengers or the crew.

According to a statement released by LATAM Paraguay, the flight got off to a rocky start when the plane was forced to make an unscheduled stop at the airport in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, due to the unfavorable weather conditions that prevailed over its final destination, the capital city of Paraguay, Asunción.

Because that, the jet continued on its journey to Asunción after it was reported that the weather had become more favorable at the destination.

However, the terrible weather continued, and the aircraft, an Airbus-320, was forced to make an unexpected emergency landing in Asunción late on Wednesday night.

Videos that were shared on social media showed passengers screaming as the plane was travelling through the storm while they experienced significant turbulence during the flight.

The airline reported that all passengers and crew arrived in “excellent physical condition” in Paraguay, where they were met upon arrival by ground personnel who immediately catered to their needs.

Along with the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics of Chile, the National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics of Paraguay and LATAM Airlines Paraguay are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

