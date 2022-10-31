As the park closes, visitors unable to leave without Covid test

Due to China’s rigorous zero-Covid policy, Shanghai Disney has become the most well-known location to close its doors, confining tourists inside.

People have been warned that until they can present a negative test result, they will not be permitted to leave the theme park.

It comes after Shanghai on Saturday disclosed 10 domestically transmitted cases.

Millions of people have previously been routinely detained under China’s divisive zero-Covid policy, sometimes in strange places.

People have fled stores, including a Shanghai location of Swedish furnishing giant Ikea, and offices in an effort to avoid becoming trapped inside due to the unexpected natural lockdowns.

To cheer themselves up, Shanghai Disney guests can take solace in the fact that rides are still running for those who are confined within The Happiest Place on Earth.

Nearby attractions including the commercial street and the amusement park were immediately shut down shortly after 11:30 local time (3:30 GMT).

Following the news, people were seen running to the park’s gates in videos broadcast on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, but they were already locked.

The Shanghai administration announced the park was closed to visitors in a post on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, adding that those who were already there may only leave after providing a negative test result.

Those who have been to the park since Thursday must provide three negative test results over three straight days, it was noted.

The park won’t reopen until an unspecified time in the future. Tickets will be valid for six months, according to Shanghai Disney, and refunds will be granted.

Just two days after the park started operating at a reduced capacity to comply with Covid requirements, it was abruptly closed.

The park has abruptly closed down before. Authorities required everyone to be tested as part of contact tracing in November, which resulted in 30,000 people being stuck inside.

Authorities across the enormous country of China have continued to apply sudden and severe measures in an effort to halt any propagation of the virus for nearly three years after China reported its first coronavirus case.

As of October 24, millions of individuals are subject to 200 various forms of lockdown in China, a nation of 1.45 billion people where more than 1,000 new cases of Covid are constantly reported each day. In other parts of the world, the number of outbreaks is considered to be quite minimal.

The zero-Covid policy, which aims to eradicate all outbreaks, was signaled earlier this month by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who described it as a “people’s struggle to stop the virus’ spread.”

The Chinese government’s continued adherence to the increasingly controversial policy comes as the country’s economy continues to suffer as a result; GDP decreased by 2.6% from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June.

