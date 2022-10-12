G7 continues its assistance, Zelensky requests an “air shield”

The richest democracies in the world vowed to assist Kyiv.

As the richest democracies in the world vowed to assist Kyiv for “as long as it takes,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for increased air defense capabilities.

A day after missiles rained down on cities all around Ukraine, Zelenskyy urged G7 leaders to provide Ukraine with an “air shield” to thwart Russia at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

“I’m requesting that you step up the overall initiative to provide financial support for the construction of an air shield for Ukraine. He warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin “still has an opportunity for further escalation” in a video speech, adding that “millions of people will be thankful to the Group of Seven for such help.”

The G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States promised to continue providing Ukraine with “financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic, and legal support… for as long as it takes” in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the conference.

War crimes are committed when civilians are attacked, and they vowed to “bring President Putin and those responsible to account.”

The leaders also denounced recent nuclear posturing and backed Ukraine’s effort to regain Russian-annexed territories.

According to a G7 statement, “We regret deliberate Russian escalation moves, including the partial mobilization of reservists and reckless nuclear rhetoric, which is endangering international peace and security.” “We reiterate that Russia would face serious repercussions if it used chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons.”

The request for more robust air defenses from Zelenskyy received no explicit response from the group.

The current possibility of a nuclear assault in the battle, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “does not at all enable any prediction” and instead “needs serious, close vigilance.”

The use of nuclear weapons has been prohibited worldwide for the previous 77 years. This tradition of avoiding deploying nuclear weapons must continue, declared Kishida, a native of Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities that the US bombed with atomic bombs in 1945.

