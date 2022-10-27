Israeli jets launched an attack on Damascus-area targets

Israeli missiles were launched early on Thursday morning against locations close to Damascus.

This is the third such attack in a week.

There are no known casualties.

Israeli airstrikes have reportedly attacked sites close to Damascus, the capital of Syria, making this the third such attack in a week, according to Syrian official media.

Israeli missiles were launched early on Thursday morning against locations close to Damascus, according to the Syrian military, but air defenses “confronted the missile aggression and downed most of them.” There were no known casualties.

The Syrian defense ministry released a statement saying that “at about 00:30 AM (21:30 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting multiple points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

According to the Syrian army, the attack comes after related airstrikes on Friday and a rare daytime airstrike on Monday that injured a soldier.

Since September 17, when missile strikes on the Damascus International Airport and other military outposts south of the capital killed five troops, the attack on Friday was the first such raid that has been documented.

In recent years, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on targets inside the government-controlled areas of Syria, although it rarely acknowledges or comments on the attacks.

Israel claimed to have attacked the bases of Syrian militias that are associated with Iran. Tehran has dispatched thousands of fighters to aid Bashar al-forces Assad’s in Syria.

