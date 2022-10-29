Man hammered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at San Francisco home 

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a skull fracture and major injuries to his right arm and hands.

Attacker yelled, Where is Nancy? How is Nancy doing? San Francisco Police Chief William Scott: It’s wrong.

Their families don’t sign up for this to be harmed.

Early on Friday morning, a male assailant struck Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco residence, according to law enforcement sources. According to a person briefed on the attack, the attacker who attacked him was looking for the speaker of the House.

In their San Francisco home, the intruder confronted the speaker’s husband, yelling, “Where is Nancy? How is Nancy doing? based on the source. According to two persons with knowledge of the incident, the attacker of Paul Pelosi attempted to tie him up “till Nancy returned home.” The attacker claimed he was “waiting for Nancy” when the police showed up.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during a news conference on the investigation, adding, “It’s wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong.”

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement early Friday evening that Pelosi, 82, was rushed to a hospital and underwent “successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and major injuries to his right arm and hands.” According to the statement, his recovery is expected to be complete.

Scott said authorities are still determining a motive in the attack, but they intend to book the suspect on felony charges.

“The suspect is still in the hospital, but let me say this: we intend to book the suspect, whether it’s in absentia or whether it’s in person – he will be booked for felony charges,” he said in a news conference Friday evening without providing additional details.

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault," Hammill said in the Friday evening statement.