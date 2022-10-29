Paul Pelosi attack: Violent extremism warning before US election

The US government sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies.

It warned about a heightened threat of domestic terrorism directed at candidates and electoral officials.

With less than a week until the US midterm elections, political tensions are starting to boil over, which is why Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked.

Just a few hours after hearing of Paul Pelosi’s attack on Friday, the US government sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies all around the country, as if to emphasize this point. It issued a warning about a “heightened threat” of domestic terrorism directed at candidates and electoral officials and motivated by those with “ideological grievances.”

Also on Friday, the US Department of Justice revealed that a Pennsylvania man had admitted to repeatedly threatening to kill a congressman by phone, who was later identified as California Democrat Eric Swalwell. One of the threats was informing a staffer in the congressman’s Washington office that he would enter the US Capitol building brandishing a gun.

Republicans and Democrats are positioning the impending midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress next year, as a turning point in American history as they sound the wailing klaxons of a political system in peril.

Republicans caution that this is the final opportunity to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president. Democrats claim that because so many Republican contenders have refused to recognize the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, American democracy itself is at jeopardy.

And the rhetoric comes at the height of an ongoing drumbeat of threats and acts of violence that has been developing throughout the year.

Threats of death

There have been numerous instances of armed, masked people scoping out polling places in Arizona, purportedly to keep an eye out for electoral fraud. On right-wing social media platforms, they have shared pictures of people voting and urged others to support them.

A man was detained in June not far from Brett Kavanaugh’s house, a justice on the Supreme Court. He had travelled from California to the Washington suburb and had called the police when he got there to let them know he had a gun and was going to assassinate the conservative justice.

The next month, Republican governor candidate Lee Zeldin was assaulted while speaking on stage at a rally. A man with a weapon threatened Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a leftist figurehead in the Democratic Party, in front of her Seattle house. After that, he was accused of felony stalking.

Police were called to the house of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene six times as a result of anonymous fake calls. Swatting is a technique used to try to start a fight between the target and law enforcement. Additionally, she has received countless death threats.

Of course, partisan violence and the fear of it are not new in American politics. Five years ago, a guy armed with many weapons opened fire on Republican leaders watching baseball in a local park, inflicting the worst recent attack to date. The second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was among the five injured, one of whom was critically hurt. But that was a singular occurrence.

Protecting politicians

The US Capitol Police’s data suggests that a violent wave is developing. Since 2017, there have been more instances of threats made against members of Congress each year. More than 1,800 occurrences have been reported by the agency in the first three months of 2022.

As a result, Capitol Police declared in July that it would pay up to $10,000 for security modifications in lawmakers’ houses.

However, there are 435 members of Congress. They frequently travel to and from their residences in the Washington area as well as from the nation’s capital to their residences all around the country. An aggrieved person with a strong desire to use violence will be able to discover a way to attack a targeted politician or members of their family.

There was no police security provided for Mr. Pelosi at their San Francisco residence because Mrs. Pelosi was thousands of miles away in Washington. He ended up being the victim even though he wasn’t the planned victim.

The suspect is alleged to have inquired, “Where is Nancy?” prior to the attack. – the expression refers to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, when a man ran through the building’s corridors shouting: “Nancy, where are you? We’re trying to find you.”

Politicians from both political parties in the country have shown their support for Ms. Pelosi and urged for a tone-down in the rhetoric. But it is a difficult endeavor that is easier stated than done.

People will continue to be drawn to extremism and violence as long as they are surrounded by social media and news sources that support their pre-existing political ideas and worries. They will also be able to locate the politicians they have read about and seen on television, who they have been persuaded are threats to the country and democracy.

