Plane crash kills flight instructor, injures 2 University students

One person died and two others were seriously hurt, in plane crash on Thursday.

Crash happened at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, from Hanover, Maryland, was the plane’s pilot.

One person died and two others were seriously hurt, in plane crash on Thursday, was caused by a flight student who gained altitude too quickly during takeoff. This caused the plane to stall, which killed one person and seriously hurt two others.

Investigators have found out that the person who died was Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, who was 23 years old and from Williamsburg. She was a licenced commercial pilot and taught the other two passengers in an aviation class how to fly. Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, who was 18 years old and from Hanover, Maryland, was the plane’s pilot.

Both 18-year-old men, Oyebode and the other one, were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with injuries that could kill them. A representative from Hampton University confirmed that both men go to school there.

A state police spokeswoman, Michelle Anaya, said that when Oyebode tried to take off in the Cessna 172 Skyhawk from Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, he tried to pull the plane up at “too steep of an angle.” This caused the plane to stall in the air at about 100 feet, and it then “dove” into a ditch next to the runway, Anaya said.

About 3:03 p.m. on Thursday, the crash happened, and it was reported at 3:22 p.m. After that, the airport was closed for about two hours.

The investigation is being done by Virginia State Police with help from the Federal Aviation Administration.

