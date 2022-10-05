The liberation of Luhansk begins

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has pushed into the Luhansk region.

Pro-Russian officials and propagandists say.

Residents who fled earlier this year are urged not to try to return.

Advertisement

An official from the area claims that the “de-occupation” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region “has started.”

According to Serhiy Hayday, the commander of the Ukrainian military administration in the Luhansk region, “a number of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army, from the Russian occupiers,” on national television on Wednesday.

“All those guys understand that a counterattack is just going to happen; they are losing.”

Ukrainian forces have reportedly continued their counteroffensive by moving into the Luhansk region after retaking the important eastern city of Lyman over the weekend in the Donetsk region, according to pro-Russian officials and propagandists on Monday.

The Luhansk region of Ukraine is largely under Russian influence. At the end of September, Ukrainian forces liberated the Luhansk settlement of Bilohorivka.

Residents who abandoned their homes earlier this year were warned by Hayday not to attempt a comeback.

Advertisement

He said, “I’d like to appeal to everyone.” “First, don’t rush to bring things and come back. Don’t get ahead of yourselves. When and exactly where you can return will be communicated to you by us. Since it is required for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance the front line before certain communities can be entered.

The area needs to be demined.

Additionally, he urged people living in Luhansk’s occupied neighbourhoods to either seek refuge in shelters or attempt to flee the front lines.

Also Read Pro-Russian officials says Ukrainian forces enter Luhansk Ukrainian forces have entered the Luhansk region. This comes after they took...