The teen murder suspect Leah Croucher dies

Police believe Leah Croucher was murdered by a convicted sex offender who died three years ago.

Unidentified remains and personal things belonging to the 19-year-old were discovered in the loft of a Milton Keynes home last week.

Neil Maxwell, 49, who was discovered dead two months after Miss Croucher’s disappearance, had a history of crimes against women, according to Thames Valley Police.

It was stated that he was the only person who had keys to the residence when she went missing.

“If Maxwell were alive today, we would seek his arrest in connection with this inquiry so he could be examined under caution to offer his story,” Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said.

The adolescent was last spotted on CCTV in Buckinghamshire on Friday, February 15, 2019.

On Monday evening, police began searching the house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton after receiving a tip from a member of the public.

They uncovered unidentifiable body bones and a knapsack containing Miss Croucher’s personal possessions in the loft.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday, and police have stated that formal identification of the bodies and forensic analysis of the property could “take some time.”

Miss Croucher was last seen at Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way when she was last seen.

“Sadly, the call from a member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that information was made available to enable the investigating team to provide any relationship between that address in Loxbeare Drive and Leah,” Det Ch Supt Hunter said at a press conference on Friday.

He stated that number two Loxbeare Drive, where the remains were recovered, was visited at least twice during the search for the adolescent, but no response was received.

“As a result, we put a flyer through the letterbox, requesting a call back if the property’s residents had any information,” he explained.

