Zelensky says Russia deploys hundreds of drones in only two days

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones more than 30 times in the last two days. He continued by saying that in addition, Moscow had conducted over 8,000 air raids and almost 4,500 missile strikes.

Standing next to what seemed to be an Iranian Shahed drone that had crashed, Mr. Zelensky promised to “cut the wings” of Moscow’s air force while speaking from Kyiv.

Western officials assert that Iran has given Russia a significant quantity of drones, but Moscow and Tehran refute this.

It occurs at the same time that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to Russia’s aggressive drone usage as “appalling.”

During a visit to the Canadian capital Ottawa, the top US ambassador accused Russian commanders of using the weapons to “murder Ukrainian civilians and damage the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat.”

Mr. Blinken stated that “Canada and the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to expose, discourage, and counter Iran’s provision of these weapons.”

Russian aggression against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in recent weeks has harmed the nation’s water and electrical systems just as the fall season is about to arrive.

According to reports from the West, Iran is supplying Moscow with drones that were locally manufactured, and Iranian military experts are present in the Russian-occupied Crimea to support pilots there.

Iranian Shahed-136 drones were utilized in certain strikes on Kyiv’s infrastructure, according to Kyiv. Because they are destroyed during the attack, they are known as “kamikaze” drones, after the Japanese fighter pilots who carried out suicide missions during World War Two.

Ukraine claims that out of a total purchase of over 2,000 weapons, Russia has already used 400 drones.

Tehran, though, has consistently rejected any weaponry deal it may have had with Moscow, and the latter also denies utilizing Iranian drones.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, referred to the claims as “baseless” and demanded Ukraine to “provide any proof supporting the accusations” on Wednesday.

“If… it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue,” he added.

