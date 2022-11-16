16-year-old arrested after London teen stabbings

Advertisement
  • A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • Two teenage boys were stabbed to death less than a mile apart in south-east London.
  • Specialised officers are providing support to the families of the victims.
After two teenage boys were fatally stabbed less than a mile apart in south-east London, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the incidents.

On Saturday, at approximately 17:10 GMT, officers were dispatched to Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead after receiving reports that residents there had been injured.

Despite the presence of law enforcement and medical personnel, two boys, both 16 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo have been identified as the two of them.

According to the police, specialised officers are providing support to the families of the victims.

The local MP, Abena Oppong-Asare, told reporters London the community was “in an overwhelming amount of shock”.

“Our focus needs to be on the families at the moment, as they try to come to terms with it. I have had some constituents contact me who are concerned, and also some who want to provide support.

“It’s heart breaking lives have been lost, this is a beautiful community. This does not happen on a day-to-day basis. People shouldn’t be scared. “Agencies and organisations work very hard but we are clearly not doing enough,” the Labour MP for Erith and Thamesmead added.

