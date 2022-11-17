Alexei Navalny says he’s in solitary confinement

Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition leader in Russia, claims he has been moved to solitary confinement.

Navalny is already serving prison terms totaling 11-1/2 years.

He says he was told by prison officials that he was considered an “egregious offender”.

Navalny is the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin and a strong opponent of the war in Ukraine.

Navalny stated that just days before close family members had been scheduled to arrive to see him, he was told by prison officials that he was considered a “egregious offender” and that he would be transferred to a cramped cell, where long visits were not allowed.

In the most recent month, Navalny reported that authorities had initiated a new criminal investigation against him for supporting terrorism and extremism, which has the potential to more than double his current term.

